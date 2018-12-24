PORTLAND, Ore. — A man told police Monday morning that he had crashed his SUV through the Southeast Asian Vicariate Church of Our Lady of Lavang.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight on a report of a vehicle driven through the church at 5404 NE Alameda Street.

They found extensive damage to the bulding and contents. Evidence suggested the vehicle went into, then out of the building. Bits of Acura SUV parts were left behind.

As the investigation continued, a man called 911 and said he had crashed into the church. Officers went to where the man was calling and saw an Acura MDX with damage that suggested a crash into a building.

The Bias Crimes Detail is investigating the case. Police did not say what acts of bias may have been committed.

Hieu John Phung, 35, was arrested and accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about this incident or Phung should contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479, Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon or Detective Christopher Traynor at 503-823-0889.