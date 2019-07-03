PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who had a hatchet and knives was arrested after acting erratically near a school in Southeast Portland on Wednesday. The man stabbed an officer in the hand while he was being arrested, according to Portland police.

Police received reports that the man appeared agitated, was yelling, appeared to be armed with a hatchet, and was taking his clothes off. The man was near Hosford Middle School in the 2300 block of Southeast 28th Place. The school was put into lockdown as a precaution.

Responding officers directed the man to get rid of the hatchet a visible knife, which he did, police said. The man then charged at the officers, stabbing one of them in the hand with a smaller knife that was concealed, police said.

The officer’s injury was non-life-threatening.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He was not injured but he was taken to a hospital due to his apparent intoxication.

The man’s identity and his criminal charges were not released.

Police seized two knives, a hatchet and a multi-tool. The investigation is ongoing.