Man accused of shooting, killing person at Dawson Park shot two other people just 24 hours before

Joseph Banks was arrested last week for two non-fatal shootings on Feb. 28, and has now been charged in connection with a fatal shooting the following day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned for murder in the shooting death of man at Portland's Dawson Park on March 1, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. It was the third shooting the suspect is accused of committing in two days, all in the same area of North Portland.

Joseph Banks, 49, was arraigned for second degree murder and is currently in custody at the Multnomah County jail, according to a press release from the DA's office.

Last Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau separately announced that it had arrested Banks in connection with a pair of back-to-back shootings on Feb. 28, the day before the fatal shooting.

Police said Banks had been booked on charges of second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of North Williams Avenue and Northeast Stanton Street on Feb. 28, police said, and learned that a victim had been shot several times and was being taken to a local hospital by a bystander. That intersection is adjacent to Dawson Park.

Five minutes later, there was a second shooting call in the 3700 block of Northeast Garfield Avenue, about 10 blocks to the northeast of the first shooting site. The second victim appeared to have a serious wound, police said, but was conscious when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital.

Both Feb. 28 shooting victims ultimately survived, police said. A charging document filed last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court identifies the two victims as Thad Thomas and Kyle Cloud, although it does not include any details about the circumstances of the shootings.

Police were again called to the Dawson Park area for a shooting on March 1 and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Mark Johnson.