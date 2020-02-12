Man arrested for murder of his 85-year-old mother in Linn County

The suspect spit blood in a deputy's face while he was being detained, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suspected of murdering his 85-year-old mother spit blood in a deputy's face while he was being detained, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday night, a person called 911 from a home on Old Mill Road outside Lebanon and hung up. When a dispatcher called the number back, a man answered the phone and a person could be heard yelling for help.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 54-year-old Kris Fiala, with a knife in his hand. While he was being detained, he spit blood in the face of a deputy. Fiala's mother, 85-year-old Gladys Fiala, was found dead inside the home.

Fiala was booked into the Linn County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated harassment.