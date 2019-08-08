HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A man who was arrested in April for inappropriately touching women at a bookstore has been arrested for a similar act at the Happy Valley Library earlier this month.

Justin Carl Phelps followed a woman around the library on Aug. 3 and touched her inappropriately, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He then followed her to her car and then followed her in his own car after she drove away.

Police arrested Phelps after he left the Clackamas County Courthouse on Wednesday for his arraignment on harassment charges in connection with the April 2019 case.

Phelps was seen on video touching women at a Barnes & Noble store at the Clackamas Town Center on April 13.

Detectives are worried that Phelps has escalated his alleged behavior and there may be more victims.

Justin Carl Phelps, seen in an April 2019 booking photo.

Clackamas County Jail

Phelps had a full beard when he was arrested in April. He drives a gold two-door Acura RSX sedan with Oregon Crater Lake license plates (photo below).

Anyone who has been inappropriately touched by Phelps or has witnessed him touch someone else is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or use the online email form.

Justin Phelps' Acura sedan.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office