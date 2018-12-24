A man who told police Monday morning that he crashed his SUV through the Southeast Asian Vicariate Church of Our Lady of Lavang missed his Wednesday court appearance because he was admitted to an Astoria hospital, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Hieu John Phung, 35, is accused of first-degree criminal mischief. It's unclear why he was admitted to the hospital in Astoria.

He was booked into the Clatsop County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight Monday on a report of a vehicle driven through the church at 5404 NE Alameda Street. They found extensive damage to the bulding and contents. Evidence suggested the vehicle went into, then out of the building. Bits of Acura SUV parts were left behind.

As the investigation continued, Phung called 911 and said he had crashed into the church. Officers went to where Phung was calling from and saw an Acura MDX with damage that suggested a crash into a building.

Phung was arrested and taken to jail.

The church held services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as planned.