Man accused of multiple instances of exposing himself in public arrested

The man was arrested during an incident on the morning of Aug. 10, after prior incidents on Aug. 6 and July 18 that prompted police to issue a public safety alert.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man Thursday morning following multiple prior instances of lewd sexual behavior in public, the most recent of which prompted police to issue a public safety alert the day before the the man was found, warning that he might try to sexually harm children.

Officers were dispatched to Northeast Hancock Street near Northeast 90th Avenue at 6 a.m. Thursday after a resident called 911 to report that a man clothed only in his underwear was standing outside their house and watching them, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

The resident said they called 911 after the man took a shirt that had been left outside the house and put it on. Police arrived and recognized the suspect as 37-year-old Dustin Knieriem. He was taken into custody and booked in Clackamas County jail.

PPB had previously issued a public safety alert about Knieriem on Wednesday evening, saying that police "have reason to believe he may attempt to sexually harm children" and asking anyone who saw him to call 911. A parole violation warrant had been issued for his arrest, police said.

The news release for the safety alert said Knieriem was suspected in two prior recent incidents of lewd sexual behavior, the first of which occurred on July 18. At 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man masturbating on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 122nd Avenue. The first officer to arrive asked him to stop, but he refused, police said, and he was taken into custody when more officers arrived.

Officers who interacted with the man "believed his criminal activity was influenced by his mental state," according to the news release, so he was taken to a local hospital and put on a police officer's hold for a mental health evaluation instead of being charged with a crime.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 6 when a student at McDaniel High School called police to report that a man who did not work at the school was removing sports equipment on school property. Officers who arrived at the scene were flagged down by two students who reported that the suspect was sitting on school equipment and touching himself, according to the news release. One of the students told police the suspect was masturbating while looking directly at them.

The officers found Knieriem and arrested him. He was booked in Multnomah County jail on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of public indecency and one count each of second-degree theft and third-degree theft, as well as a parole violation, police said.

Knieriem was later released by court order on his own recognizance, according to the news release. He was released without bail, according to Multnomah County jail records. PPB said it had concluded that Knieriem might try to sexually harm children "based on statements made by Knieriem to arresting officers, and due to his escalating behavior."