PORTLAND, Ore. — The first crash took place around 6:30 PM Saturday, at Southeast 34th and Powell Boulevard, was between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the rider of the motorcycle was deceased.

The crash temporarily closed Southeast Powell Blvd. from 33rd Avenue to 35th Place for the Major Crash Team to investigate.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests were made.



The second crash took place around 9:30 PM Saturday, at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver. The driver fled from the scene, and no arrests have been made in connection to this case.

The Major Crash Team responded and closed the area for investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency line at (503)823-3333 and reference case number 20-70846.