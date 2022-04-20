Police: Maintenance man at Lincoln City senior living complex preyed on residents

Several residents told police that they were terrified of 61-year-old Alan Zimmerman, who had access to all of the units.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested the maintenance man at a senior living building in Lincoln City after he allegedly stole from multiple residents and sexually assaulted one woman.

According to Lincoln City police, they learned in early March that thefts had been happening at Dorchester House, a senior living apartment building on Oregon Coast Highway.

An investigation at the building found that a number of residents had been stolen from. Police developed probable cause that the maintenance man, 61-year-old Alan T. Zimmerman, was involved in both the thefts and other alleged crimes.

According to a probable cause statement filed by police, Zimmerman was caught on video stealing pills and "a small tree" from a woman in her 70s who lived in the building. Many other residents said that they suspected he'd stolen from them as well, noting that he had keys to unlock all of the doors.

The same woman also told police that Zimmerman had sexually assaulted and harassed her several times. She was so afraid of him that she moved out of her apartment and into the manager's apartment, she said.

The manager also told police that she feared Zimmerman, according to the affidavit — saying that he "does what he wants" at the building.

On Tuesday morning, officers and detectives from multiple agencies served a search warrant at Dorchester House, taking Zimmerman into custody.

When police looked through Zimmerman's own apartment, they allegedly found stolen items within and a shotgun under his bed. Zimmerman told officers that that he knew about the shotgun and he was "storing it for a family member," according to the affidavit.

Zimmerman has a prior felony conviction and is barred from possessing firearms.

Officers took Zimmerman to the Lincoln County Jail on charges for first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, and four counts of third-degree sex abuse.