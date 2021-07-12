Police investigate lending library, mailbox explosions in NE Portland

The explosions happened late Saturday and early Monday, about 5 miles from each other. Nobody was injured, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating explosions of a neighborhood library exchange box and a mailbox in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The explosions happened late Saturday and early Monday, about 5 miles from each other. Nobody was injured, police said.

Police said at this time they have no suspect information or evidence that indicates the two explosions are related.

The first explosion happened Saturday at 11:33 p.m. in the area of Northeast 85th Avenue and Fremont Street. Officers investigating reports of a loud explosion found a lending library that had been destroyed in the blast. Two nearby homes received minor damage.

Portland Police Lt. Greg Pashley told KGW that responding officers said it looked like someone put fireworks in the lending library box.

East Precinct officers were called to investigate reports of loud explosion heard in the area of NE 85th and NE Fremont. Officers discovered a lending library had been destroyed in a blast, causing minor secondary damage to two homes. Fortunately no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/AyXb5uHTaT — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) July 11, 2021

The second explosion happened Monday at 1:17 a.m. when a brick mailbox enclosure exploded in front of a building in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Couch Street. Police temporarily shut down Northeast 148th Avenue between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street.

Pashley said the debris from the explosion spread about 100 feet across Northeast 148th Avenue.

"We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast," police said in a tweet.