Beaverton Lyft driver arrested for sexually assaulting customer; law enforcement believes there are more victims

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there may be more victims of the suspect, Omar Al Naser, who was arrested Tuesday at his home in Beaverton.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman was arrested by Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies at his home in Beaverton on Tuesday and WCSO said it believes there may be more victims of the suspect.

The victim contacted WCSO deputies on Sunday. She told deputies she contacted Lyft, a ride-sharing service, to request a ride home Saturday night after visiting a family member's home. The suspect, 32-year-old Omar Al Naser, picked up the victim in his vehicle, but she told deputies that instead of driving her to her requested destination, Naser took the victim back to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Naser was arrested at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday. He was lodged in the Washington County Jail and faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree kidnapping.