Lori Vallow transferred to eastern Idaho jail from mental health facility

Vallow was found competent to stand trial for murder earlier this week. Her district court arraignment is set for April 19.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is back in an eastern Idaho jail, and closer to standing trial for the murders of her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday morning, three days after Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce determined she was competent to stand trial and ordered that she be transferred from an Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare facility to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff.

The judge also removed a stay on the state's case against Vallow, and set district court arraignment for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Vallow, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of grand theft. At the April 19 court appearance, she may enter a plea of guilty or not guilty to the charges. Her case and the case of Chad Daybell are set for one trial, to begin in January 2023.

A grand jury in May 2021 returned an indictment against Vallow and Daybell, but Vallow's case was put on hold after mental health evaluators determined she was not mentally competent to stand trial. Vallow was held for treatment in a secure state facility for several months.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty for Daybell; it is unclear whether they will file a notice to seek the death penalty in Vallow's case as well.

Vallow also faces charges in Arizona, where she is accused of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow. Chad Daybell is not being charged in that case.