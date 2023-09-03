Longview car chase ends in exchange of gunfire; suspect killed by police, investigators say

The man was passed out behind the wheel of a car until first responders gave him Narcan. Then, police say, he became aggressive and led officers on a car chase.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Seattle man is dead following an exchange of gunfire with Longview police on Saturday, according to investigators; the fatal culmination of an apparent drug overdose and car chase through town.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, county dispatch received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man was passed out in his vehicle in the drive-through line of Minami Teriyaki in Longview. Staff were unable to rouse the man.

Medical crews responded to the scene and administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan, bringing the man back to consciousness. Then, the sheriff's office said, the man became aggressive and threatened the medical staff before driving away, "showing symptoms of impairment."

Officers from the Longview Police Department responded to the area and found the suspect's vehicle, an orange Dodge Challenger, near 15th Avenue and Hudson Street. They tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect drove away, "running a red light, driving at high speeds, slamming on his brakes, and putting the vehicle in reverse."

The Longview officers tried to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), but weren't able to stop the suspect initially, the sheriff's office said. They finally blocked him in near 19th Avenue and Florida Street.

At that point, the sheriff's office said, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking an officer's patrol vehicle. Three Longview officers returned fire, hitting the man.

The sheriff's office said that officers rendered first aid, but the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured in the exchange.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team responded to take charge of the investigation. They identified the suspect as 30-year-old Louis Earl Johnson Jr. of Seattle.

Johnson was unlawfully in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, according to investigators, and a matching holster on his hip. The gun did not have a serial number and the sheriff's office said that it was an illegally-made "ghost gun."