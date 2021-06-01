Longtime Sherwood High School teacher arrested for child sex abuse

Brian David Trostel turned himself in after a 29-count indictment; school officials said no Sherwood School District students were hurt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A longtime teacher at Sherwood High School was arrested Monday after a 29-count grand jury indictment for child sexual abuse charges.

Brian David Trostel, 60, turned himself in following the indictment, Portland Police said.

Trostel was hired as a teacher at Sherwood High School in August 1995, and was placed on administrative leave in December when the Sherwood School District gained knowledge of the Portland Police Department's investigation, the district said in a statement.

"At this time we have no reason to believe students within our district

have involvement in any current investigation related to Mr. Trostel," the district said.

Portland Police said they believe they have already identified any victim related to these charges. They are not looking for additional victims.