Police said Rodolfo Reyes took his son, Rudy Oziah Reyes, from a yard in Nampa and could be heading to Oregon.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department (NPD) is looking for two-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes, who they say was taken by his father, Rodolfo Reyes, from a yard on N. Yale St., between 5th St. and 4th Ave. S., around 11:00 a.m. Thursday and was last seen at the Stinker Station at 803 12th Ave. in Nampa.

Reyes does not have custody of his son and police said he could be travelling to Oregon

According to police, he could be driving a dark gray 2018 Honda Civic with Idaho License plate 019Y0R . Reyes is 36-years-old, 190 pounds, 5'09," with black hair and brown eyes. NPD said he could be wearing a white tank top and jeans and he is also known to carry a pistol. He also has a tattoo on the front of his neck, a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says "Lil Rudy," a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says "Southside Cliq," and a tattoo on his right cheek that says "Joelle."

Two-year-old Rudy has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray shirt with a hood and a diaper.

Nampa Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-465-2203.

Watch more Local News: