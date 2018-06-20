GALVESTON, Texas – Investigators identified “Little Jacob,” a child found dead on a Galveston beach, and now his mother and her girlfriend have been arrested.

The Galveston Police Department identified the child as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. Jayden’s body was found in October.

#BREAKING: @galvestonpd identify toddler whose body washed up on a #Galveston beach last Oct. - this is 4 y/o Jayden Alexander Lopez. His mom and girlfriend have been arrested, accused of dumping his body on the beach. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qm3slSWWSB — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 20, 2018

Police said Rebecca Rivera, 34, the mother of the child, and Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, are charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Rivera is being held on a bond of $260,000. Amezquita Gomez is being held on a bond of $100,000.

UPDATE: @galvestonpd release mugs of 2 suspects accused of dumping 4 y/o Jayden Alexander Lopez a.k.a. "Little Jacob" on the beach last Oct. His mom, 34 Rebecca Rivera (left) and her girlfriend 31, Dania Gomez have been charged w/ tampering/fabricating physical evidence. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/vsuIy9RZju — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 20, 2018

Investigators said Jayden lived in Houston with his mother and her girlfriend Amezquita Gomez. They added that the only reason the women came to Galveston was to dispose of the body.

MORE: Investigators say Jayden lived in Houston with his mom and girlfriend. They say the only reason the mom and gf came to Galveston was to dispose of the body #KHOU11 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

MORE: @Galvestonpd says there was one other child, a 3-year-old living in the household in Houston with mom and girlfriend. Police say child is ok and is placed with someone else for time being. #KHOU11 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

Police also said there was one other child, a 3-year-old, living in their household. That child has now been placed with someone else.

In January, Galveston Police investigators released a crime scene photo of the young child found dead on the beach in October.

Galveston Police believe the child was abused and neglected before he died.

Investigators said in January, after studying the current, they believe the child was dumped in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere in Galveston County, adding the little boy was dead before he was dumped in the water.

"No one reported Jayden as missing. No one was looking for Jayden. We had to become his advocate," said FBI SSRA Bryan Gaines #JusticeforJayden pic.twitter.com/q2cmu7IJqq — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 20, 2018

Investigators credit tip that came in after release of crime scene photo. On Jan 30th @Galvestonpd says they received a tip from someone who knew Jayden and provided the names of his mom & girlfriend. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Nd5B6oWDpK — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

Investigators said that no one had reported Jayden missing, and that they had to become his advocate.

They credited the identification and arrest to a tip after the release of the crime scene photo. Someone who knew Jayden provided the names of his mother and her girlfriend.

