GALVESTON, Texas – Investigators identified “Little Jacob,” a child found dead on a Galveston beach, and now his mother and her girlfriend have been arrested.
The Galveston Police Department identified the child as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. Jayden’s body was found in October.
Police said Rebecca Rivera, 34, the mother of the child, and Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, are charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
Rivera is being held on a bond of $260,000. Amezquita Gomez is being held on a bond of $100,000.
Investigators said Jayden lived in Houston with his mother and her girlfriend Amezquita Gomez. They added that the only reason the women came to Galveston was to dispose of the body.
Police also said there was one other child, a 3-year-old, living in their household. That child has now been placed with someone else.
In January, Galveston Police investigators released a crime scene photo of the young child found dead on the beach in October.
Galveston Police believe the child was abused and neglected before he died.
Investigators said in January, after studying the current, they believe the child was dumped in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere in Galveston County, adding the little boy was dead before he was dumped in the water.
Investigators said that no one had reported Jayden missing, and that they had to become his advocate.
They credited the identification and arrest to a tip after the release of the crime scene photo. Someone who knew Jayden provided the names of his mother and her girlfriend.