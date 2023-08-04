Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden in Old Town vandalized

The garden's staff said they believed the incident could be a bias crime, noting that it happened one day before the 2023 Chinese Festival.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland's Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood was vandalized and damaged overnight, the organization reported Friday morning. The garden's staff said they were concerned that the incident could have been a targeted attack, raising the possibility of a bias crime. The garden remains open, according to a news release.

Staff arrived Friday to find a hole smashed in one of the windows of the garden's teahouse and a slab of granite on the floor inside. There were more pieces of granite scattered around outside the garden, and they all appeared to have come from one of the bronze guardian lion statues at the entrance to Old Town, several blocks away from the garden. A large chunk of the granite base on one of the statues was missing Friday and appeared to have been broken off.

The incident also comes one day before the 2023 Chinese Festival, the garden staff noted. The festival is scheduled for Saturday at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

"I believe this is an act of hate, targeting the Chinese community, and it is unacceptable," said Lan Su Executive Director Elizabeth Nye. "We stand with the Chinese community and will not let this senseless crime deter us from our mission to inspire, engage, and educate the community about Chinese culture. We plan to be at the Chinese Festival tomorrow, and we encourage everyone to join us in support."

KGW reached out to Portland police and was told that officers responded to the garden Friday morning to take a report of the vandalism, but there were no known witnesses and no suspect information could be obtained. There is currently no evidence to support a bias crime, police said.