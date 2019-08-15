BEAVERTON, Ore. — (The video in this story is from our sister station WFAA in Dallas, Texas, from 2017, on how two sex offenders picked their child targets.)

A Lake Oswego man has been indicted by a Washington County grand jury and charged with child sexual abuse crimes and police fear there may be more victims.

Gregory Ryder Anderson, 61, was first arrested on July 16 by Beaverton police detectives and accused of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child.

That day, officers working with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force posing a 15-year-old boy connected with Anderson via social media. He arranged for a sexual rendevous and was arrested after arriving at a designated location.

Evidence was presented to a grand juy who indicted him Aug. 2. The jury charged him with first-dgree online sexual corruption of a child, two counts of luring a minor, and third-degree attempted sodomy.

He made bail Aug. 2 and was released from the Washington County jail.

According to police, Anderson has volunteered at Wilson High, he was the former PTO treasurer at Jackson Middle School and the treasurer for Three Rivers Ski League. In the 1990s, he was also a youth group leader for the boys choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lake Oswego for six years in the mid 1990’s.

Parents or guardians who have a child that may have been around Anderson should talk to their children about the arrest, police said. If the child has information about inappropriate behavior, contact Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538. Do not ask the child further, detailed questions about the incident, police suggest.

