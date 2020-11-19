x
Suspect charged in connection with leaving deer heads in Lake Oswego neighborhood, police say

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with leaving severed deer heads next to political and racial justice signs in a Lake Oswego neighborhood.

Thomas Jakmauh was charged by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of offensive littering, according to Lake Oswego police.

On Oct. 29, police were called about a deer head near a political sign at the intersection of Greentree Road and Campus Way. Later that day, police received another report of a deer head also on Greentree Road, next to a racial justice sign.

A Facebook group called "Respond to Racism LO" posted about the incident, saying one deer head was placed near a Black Lives Matter sign in a yard and another deer head was placed at a home down the street next to a Joe Biden campaign endorsement.  

A few days later, a rally was held at Palisades Elementary School on the corner of Greentree Avenue and Greentree Road to “hold space” for Black lives and neighbors supporting racial justice.

