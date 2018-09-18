PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland animal adoption nonprofit needs your help tracking down the shirtless man who stolen one of its kittens.

“It hurts a little bit,” said Kate Northington of The Pixie Project.

Northington says the organization’s doors were closed to the public Sunday, but two kennel technicians and some volunteers were working when someone walked in through an unlocked door and stole the kitten.

“He was an all black kitten,” said Northington. “His name was Swan.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk in, mill around, walk to a crate and steal Swan.

“They’re babies and need things,” said Northington.

Northington hopes the thief ditched the 3-month-old kitten and it is found and turned in.

“Mostly we’re just concerned about the kitty,” she said. “We want him back.”

If you know anything about this case you are urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

© 2018 KGW