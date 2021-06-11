Deputies responded to the area of 16th Avenue SW and SW 98th Street around 3:50 p.m. Friday for the shooting.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting in White Center Friday afternoon that left two people dead and two others hurt.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and SW 98th Street.

Four men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Two of the men died at the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. One victim remains in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, hospital officials said.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

KING 5's helicopter flew over the scene Friday afternoon and got video of two cars at the intersection with apparent bullet damage.

King County Sheriff deputies remain at the scene investigating. Drivers should expect traffic delays in that area.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the 9800 blk. of 16th Ave SW. This remains an active scene. PIO is en-route. Updates will be offered here as they develop. pic.twitter.com/n6Kqv96Oy3 — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 11, 2021