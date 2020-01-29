PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a kidnapping suspect who escaped after crashing his car during a high-speed chase with sheriff's deputies early Wednesday.

Two young women were found in the car and told Washington County sheriff’s deputies they were held against their will.

The women identified their kidnapper as 20-year-old Edgar Adrian Hernandez of Cornelius.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez offered the women a ride from a Portland party to their home in Banks, but after they were in the car he said he wasn’t going to take them home. They asked him to stop the car, but he refused.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies spotted Hernandez’s black Dodge Charger going more than 100 mph westbound on Highway 26 near the Canyon Road exit. Hernandez got off the highway, ran a red light and nearly crashed into a deputy’s patrol car near Southwest Baltic Avenue, deputies said.

Two more deputies tried to stop the speeding car, but Hernandez kept going until he crashed near Southwest Barnes Road and 118th Avenue.

The Charger crashed near SW Barnes Road and 118th Avenue.

Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

Hernandez ran away after the crash, leaving the two young women and a handgun in the car. Deputies searched the area for him but he is still on the run.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

MORE: Brutal details released in MAX stabbing attack, 3 young witnesses take the stand

MORE: We are the Caution: Working to end gun violence in Portland