Kidnapping suspect arrested after Hood River hotel employee calls police

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A man was arrested in Hood River and charged with kidnapping Tuesday evening after an employee at the Hood River Best Western hotel became suspicious of the interactions between a man and a woman at the site and called police.
Officers were dispatched to the site and found the 36-year-old woman to be visibly distressed, according to a news release from the Hood River Police Department. After an investigation, the officers learned that she had been taken by force from a residence in Trout Lake, Wash., about 25 miles north of Hood River.
The suspect, 32-year-old Lofton Olmstead of Hood River, was arrested and booked at NORCOR in The Dalles on charges of kidnapping, interfering with making a report, menacing, reckless endangerment and coercion, police said.
Court documents indicate that the chargers were modified to kidnapping, coercion, menacing, recklessly endangering and unlawful use of a weapon, all constituting domestic violence. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $50,000.
