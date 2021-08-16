Firefighter, two others arrested for downtown Portland kidnapping

A witness saw what they thought might be a kidnapping downtown on Saturday night and was able to provide a description of the vehicle and possible suspects.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested three men Saturday in connection to a kidnapping in downtown Portland.

Officers responded to a call from a witness who saw what they believed to be a kidnapping near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street downtown, police said, where someone may have been taken at gunpoint and driven away in a vehicle. The witness was able to provide a vehicle description and possible suspect descriptions.

Police saw the potential suspect vehicle about an hour later in the John's Landing area of Southwest Portland. Officers stopped the car near Southwest California Street and Southwest Macadam Avenue, and additional officers responded and eventually took three people into custody.

The victim was not in the vehicle at the time, according to police. Police said the victim was located in Clackamas County on Sunday morning with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

Hong Dieu Lee, 42, is charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and kidnapping. Douglas Lee Bourland, 46, and Edward Sherman Simmons, 24, are charged with kidnapping.

Bourland is a firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue. A spokesperson said Bourland was on leave prior to this arrest.

"Service, community, and sacrifice are central to what it means to be a Portland firefighter. I am gravely concerned by details of this arrest but will closely follow the legal proceedings before forming an opinion about what has occurred. On the surface these are horrific charges and justice needs to be served," Fire Chief Sara Boone said in a statement.

Police said the victim and suspects knew each other in some way.