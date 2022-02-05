Man tried to lure child into car with candy, Washington County deputies say

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a newer bright blue BMW with Oregon plates. They are asking the public for help to identify him.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping in North Plains that occurred as kids were getting out of school Friday afternoon.

An 11-year-old boy was walking away from a school bus stop near Northwest Meacham and Murtaugh roads around 2:50 p.m. when deputies said a man pulled up next to him, offered him candy and encouraged him to get in his car. The boy did not listen and instead ran to safety, according to a news release.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a newer bright blue BMW sedan, possibly an X6 model with Oregon license plates. He's described a male with brown hair. His passenger was reportedly wearing a red and white checkered head scarf.

Investigators believe the event may be related to a similar incident that happened in Forest Grove on Jan. 31.

In response to these incidents, deputies plan to add extra patrols in residential areas before and after school.

"We would like to remind the community to talk with their children about strangers and to develop safety strategies," the sheriff's office said.