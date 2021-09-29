Business owners in Kenton neighborhood frustrated by recent spat of crime

The Kenton Club was robbed by armed men twice in a 10 day span.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Kenton Club is a staple in the Kenton neighborhood.

"It's been here since 1947," owner Doreen Waitt said. "It's a total neighborhood dive bar. It's all about locals and music."

But, over the last 10 days it has been all about crime.

Waitt says early last week two men with guns robbed a bartender. It was caught on surveillance cameras.

"We all had a meeting, what are we going to do to make our staff safer, what are we going to do to make everyone safer, what changes can we put into place," Waitt said.

Waitt had not even solidified a plan when there was a second armed robbery. It happened this past Tuesday.

"Guy came in with a gun and said give me the money, open the drawers and give me the money," she said.

It would be one thing if these were isolated incidents, but they are not. A day before the first armed hold up, a man was shot and killed at Kenton Park.

"Never, 30 years living in this neighborhood or doing business, have I ever seen Kenton undergo or see what it's doing now," Waitt said.

Waitt say they've discussed getting an armed person at the door checking ID's, but says they can't afford it.

"In the last year Kenton has dealt with numerous break-ins," Maureen Bachmann added. "Almost every shop in the neighborhood has been hit multiple times."

Bachmann is the president of the Kenton Business Association and owner of Kenton Antiques. Bachmann says the Kenton neighborhood needs help from the city. In addition to more officers on the streets, she says, new lighting and cameras would go a long way.

"We're doing our best but frustration is very high in the neighborhood right now. People are very concerned," Bachmann said.

KGW did reach out to some city leaders for comment. Jo Ann Hardesty responded. She likes the idea of new lighting and cameras. She says she passed a budget amendment over the summer to increase funding for urgent infrastructure safety projects.