Armed hit-and-run suspect was shot once in head and chest, twice in arm by Kelso police officers

Video evidence confirmed that the suspect was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot on Aug. 1, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.

KELSO, Wash. — An armed hit-and-run suspect who was shot by two Kelso police officers after pointing a gun at them on Aug. 1 was hit once in the head, once in the chest and twice in the arm, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office also reported the names of the officers involved in the shooting: Sergeant Aaron Marthaller, an 11-year-veteran of the Kelso Police Department and Officer Jeff Brown, who has spent 26 years with Kelso police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The sheriff's office said Marthaller and Brown have both given statements to investigators.

The suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Madden of Kelso, is still in the hospital as of Tuesday night. On Aug. 1, police reported that Madden had improved from critical to stable condition. The sheriff's office did not give an update on his medical condition in Tuesday's news release.

On Aug. 1, police said Madden, who was driving an SUV, hit multiple vehicles, a sign and a fence in Kelso. Officers eventually tracked him down at his home on 12th Avenue in Kelso, between Coweeman Lane and Mill Street.

Madden, armed with a gun, came out of his home and started walking towards officers. One of the officers used a taser on Madden but it didn't stop him. After officers took cover, Kelso police said Madden pointed his gun at an officer's head from about three feet away. Police then shot Madden, with each officer firing three shots, according to investigators.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said video evidence confirmed that Madden was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.

The involved officers were placed on critical incident leave, per department policy.