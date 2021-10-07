Kelso police seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police are attempting to locate 34-year-old Jeremiah Mathews after finding a man's body near the Cowlitz River in Kelso on Oct. 6.

KELSO, Wash. — Kelso police are attempting to locate a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Thursday news release.

Police said they found a man dead from a homicide in the 2100 block of South River Road on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

During their investigation, police identified 34-year-old Jeremiah Mathews as a suspect in the case.

Mathews is 6 feet tall, about 175 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted to the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.