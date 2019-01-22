KELSO, Wash. — A 30-year-old clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning at Holt's Quick Chek at 400 North Pacific Avenue, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Kelso Police Captain Darr Kirk said the victim, Kayla Chapman, called 911 after she was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Kayla Chapman

Kelso police

"Given her wounds, it was remarkable that she was able to call 911," Kirk said.

Chapman was a graduate of Kalama High School in 2007 and lived in the Kelso area ever since, according to police.

Jessica Rodriquez lives near the market and said she visited with Chapman regularly.

"She was like the town’s best friend. If you need someone to talk to or advice or even somebody just to cry…she’d always be there,” Rodriquez said.

VIDEO: Police briefing on Kelso fatal shooting

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. The suspect, described by police as a dark-skinned man with average height and build, was wearing a hat and bandanna to cover his head and face.

A clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning at Holt's Quick Chek at 400 Cowlitz Way, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Kelso Police

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, late-model, smaller sedan. Other people were believed to be in the car during the robbery, police said.

"We'll find this individual," said Kelso Police Chief Andrew Hamilton. "There's no doubt in my mind that we'll find this individual...I'm certain of that."

This car was used by the suspect who shot and killed a clerk at a Kelso mini mart.

Kelso Police

Kirk said that because they believe the suspect is no longer in the area, police don't believe there is a threat to the community.

The Kelso Police Department is being aided in the investigation by the police departments from Longview and Cowlitz County. The Washington State Patrol is assisting in the crime scene forensics investigation.

Call Kelso police at 360-423-1270 if you have any information about the shooting or the suspect.

VIDEO: Kelso clerk killed; suspect on the loose