Kelso man killed grandparents then himself, investigators determine

The coroner's report determined that 29-year-old Isaac Beam dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his grandparents were shot to death.

KELSO, Wash. — Police have released the results of an investigation that began Friday with the discovery of three bodies at a Kelso home, determining that the case was a murder-suicide.

Officers from the Kelso Police Department and deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office responded around noon on Friday to a domestic violence complaint involving a firearm at a home on North 7th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found three people dead, identified as 75-year-old Mark Beam, 74-year-old Candice Beam and the couple's grandson, 29-year-old Isaac Beam. All three were dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that there was no evidence that any other people were involved in the deadly shooting.

In a report, the Cowlitz County Coroner's office found that Mark and Candice Beam's deaths were both homicides — the result of multiple gunshot wounds. Isaac Beam's death was a suicide.

Kelso police said that detectives are still investigating the case, trying to determine the motive and "answer questions about contributing factors that led to this outcome."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

