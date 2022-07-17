Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

State troopers said Oksana Titarenko, 24, was driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed on Highway 226 in Linn County.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on the evening of Saturday, June 6.

According to investigators, Oksana Titarenko, 24, was driving southbound in a grey Infiniti when she drove onto the right shoulder, overcorrected and went across the northbound lanes before rolling "at least twice."

Her passenger, 30-year-old Mikhail Ermolenko of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Titarenko was taken to a hospital as a precaution where OSP determined that she was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and booked at the Linn County Jail on Saturday, July 16.