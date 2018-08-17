KEIZER, Ore. — A 20-year-old Keizer man is suspected of raping three teenage girls, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Joseph Myers was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Marion County Jail on 24 counts of third-degree rape, 24 counts of contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor, 15 counts of third-degree sex abuse, 15 counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, and two counts of third-degree sodomy.

Keizer police said Myers gave the girls marijuana and a place to stay. Some of the girls were runaways, according to police. Myers lived in the 4000 block of Gary Street Northeast.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information on unidentified victims is encouraged to call Detective Avetisyan at 503-856-3514.

