Police seek suspect in teen girl's shooting death in Lents

Kceon Colbert, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Shai-India Harris earlier this month.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for help finding 18-year-old Kceon Colbert, who is suspected of shooting and killing 18-year-old Shai-India Harris in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood on July 10.

Harris was gunned down in broad daylight. Witnesses said she was standing near a car on Southeast 84th Avenue at Flavel Street and she was arguing with people inside the car when one of them shot her.

Police said they would prefer Colbert turn himself in safely in connection with the crime, but anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to please call Det. Michael Greenlee at 503 823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696.

Colbert (pictured) is described as is 5-foot-8 and 150 lbs.

"Now is the time for all of us to come together to send a clear message to those engaged in gun violence ... that we will not allow them to define our city or become the new normal," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Help us to locate the perpetrators, provide tips and information and find other options for those who may be at risk of becoming the next shooter or victim. Together, we can stop this scourge, but first we need to work as one in memory of the too many lives lost for a safer tomorrow."