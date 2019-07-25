WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

“Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding," Barr said in a statement.

In 2014, President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

Here are the five people who are now scheduled to be executed over the next six months, according to DOJ (Warning: Some details are graphic).

Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. Lee’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 9, 2019.

Lezmond Mitchell killed a 63-year-old grandmother and the woman's her nine-year-old granddaughter. Mitchell’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 11, 2019.

Wesley Ira Purkey raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl before disposing of her body in a septic pond. Purkey’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 2019.

Alfred Bourgeois molested and killed his two-year-old daughter. Bourgeois’ execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 13, 2020.

Dustin Lee Honken shot and killed five people—two men who planned to testify against him and a single, working mother and her 10-year-old and six-year-old daughters. Honken’s execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 15, 2020.

