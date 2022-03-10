Jury concludes officer's use of deadly force against serial carjacker did not violate Oregon law

Police fatally shot Brandon Keck on Dec. 6 following an alleged carjacking attempt on Interstate 5, the last in a series of crimes Keck allegedly committed that day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has concluded that the Portland police officer who shot and killed an alleged carjacker on Interstate 5 did not violate Oregon law, according to a press release from the office of Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Portland Police Bureau Officer John Hughes fatally shot Brandon Keck, 30, on the morning of Dec. 6 when Keck allegedly attempted to carjack someone after crashing his car on northbound I-5 in Portland near Rosa Parks Way.

Police said Keck was suspected to have committed multiple other carjackings in the hours leading up to the shooting, one of which The Oregonian reported was committed at gunpoint.

Police initially reported that Keck shot and injured a woman during the final attempted carjacking on I-5, but a subsequent police news release stated that she was not injured by gunfire and police were still working to determine how she was injured.

Keck had previously been convicted on four felony counts in 2013, three for robbery and one for burglary, and Multnomah County Circuit Court records indicate that as of July 2021 he was facing charges of reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officers, and was out on bail.

Clark County prosecutors had sought an arrest warrant for Keck in November 2021, stemming from a Sept. 25 incident in which he allegedly stole a motorcycle that he had previously arranged to buy online, robbing the victim at gunpoint.

Schmidt's office will file a motion to request that the grand jury transcript be made available for public review, according to the press release.