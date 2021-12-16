Grand jury indicts St. Helens car prowl suspects

Two car thefts and more than a dozen car break-ins were reported to St. Helens police over a two day period in late November.

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video aired in late November.

A Columbia County Grand Jury indicted two men on Thursday on charges stemming from a series of break-ins and thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle thefts, that occurred in the St. Helens area on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, according to a press release from the St. Helens police department.

Zachary Moist, 18, and Shane Gaddert, 27, both from Portland, were each indicted for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Moist was also indicted for a second count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and counts of theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

Police responded to report of a suspicious vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, according to the press release, and the caller said they had seen five suspects exiting a white SUV and testing door handles on cars in the neighborhood.

Officers searched the area but did not immediately locate the suspects. St. Helens police took more than a dozen reports of vehicle break-ins across five neighborhoods over the following two days. At least two cars were reported stolen.