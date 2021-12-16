Grand jury indicts St. Helens car prowl suspects

ST. HELENS, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video aired in late November.
A Columbia County Grand Jury indicted two men on Thursday on charges stemming from a series of break-ins and thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle thefts, that occurred in the St. Helens area on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, according to a press release from the St. Helens police department.
Zachary Moist, 18, and Shane Gaddert, 27, both from Portland, were each indicted for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Moist was also indicted for a second count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and counts of theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded to report of a suspicious vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, according to the press release, and the caller said they had seen five suspects exiting a white SUV and testing door handles on cars in the neighborhood.
Officers searched the area but did not immediately locate the suspects. St. Helens police took more than a dozen reports of vehicle break-ins across five neighborhoods over the following two days. At least two cars were reported stolen.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed, police said. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact St. Helens police at 503-397-1521.