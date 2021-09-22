Suspect arrested in downtown Portland murder

Austin Hayes, 32, was arrested for the July murder of Quinton Miller in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified and arrested a houseless man as the suspect in a July 24 murder.



Portland Police arrested 32-year-old Austin Hayes for the second degree murder of 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller in downtown Portland in July.



On July 24, at 12:47 a.m., an ambulance was passing through the intersection of Southwest Pine Street and 3rd Avenue and saw an injured man lying in the street. They took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Portland police said on Sept. 22 that homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect and with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, presented it to a Grand Jury, which issued a warrant for his arrest.



The United States Marshal’s Service helped to distribute fliers to try and find Hayes. Detectives found that Hayes frequented a homeless camp in Hillsboro and were able to locate him on Sept. 21. Hayes has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second degree murder.