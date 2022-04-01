Judge arrested on child porn allegations, placed on leave

Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies is facing child pornography allegations.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies is facing child pornography allegations.

Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mann, 56, was booked into Washington County Jail last month on ten counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was released on bail hours later.

A spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, which investigated the case, said Mann was arraigned Monday in Washington County Circuit Court. Charles Boyle, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown, said Mann had been placed on unpaid administrative leave amid the investigation.

Copies of the charges weren’t yet available Monday on the state’s electronic court information system, the newspaper reported.

It wasn’t immediately known if Mann has a lawyer to comment on his behalf and efforts to find contact information for the judge weren't immediately successful.

“These are incredibly serious allegations,” Boyle said in a statement, adding that Mann had been appointed by Brown in 2017. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take further action as warranted.”