Man connected to vandalism at two synagogues and mosque, Portland police say

Police said that Michael Bivins, 34, was arrested after he visited a news station and demanded to speak to a reporter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect Saturday morning in a string of arson and vandalism cases at two local synagogues and a mosque within the past several weeks.

The suspect was identified as Michael E. Bivins, 34.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Bivins visited a television news station in Beaverton "where he demanded to speak to a reporter." After follow-up by a Beaverton Police Department detective, PPB took Bivins into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear what Bivins said or did during the station visit to arouse suspicion.

Bivins has been connected to several crimes targeting Jewish and Muslim places of worship, according to PPB — Congregation Shir Tikvah in Northeast Portland, Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland and the Muslim Community Center in North Portland.

The first known incident happened on April 30, when someone shattered a window at Congregation Shir Tikvah on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Two days later, graffiti appeared at Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flanders, depicting the words "Die Juden." There was also an apparent arson attempt, with signs of a small fire on the synagogue's doors.

The next day, a suspect was seen on surveillance video trying twice to set a fire at the Muslim Community Center of Portland while people were worshipping inside.

PPB revealed Saturday that there was yet another incident on Wednesday, when someone threw a "large rock" through a library window at Congregation Beth Israel.

Bivens faces charges of first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. PPB said that the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible. Police have contacted federal authorities about these cases, the agency said.

Anyone with more information about Bivins or any of the alleged crimes is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at (503) 823-3408 or meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov, reference case number 22-118101.