Richard Gillmore "Jogger rapist" set to be released as low-risk sex offender

An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison soon. Richard Gillmore will be classified as a level-one sex offender, to the dismay of victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIGARD, Oregon — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison soon. Richard Gillmore will be classified as a low-level sex offender when he gets out. That has some of his victims up in arms.

There are three levels for sex offenders and convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is set to be released from the Oregon prison system on December 16th as a “level one” or lowest risk offender.

That means the state won't automatically be notifying neighbors of Gillmore’s presence, which currently he is set to be in a transitional housing in Portland’s old town area, according to the Oregonian/Oregon Live.

RELATED: Oregon serial rapist to be released from prison after nearly 36 years

At a media gathering organized by Crime Victims United of Oregon, the message was clear: that's not OK.



“What makes me angry now is that we think it’s acceptable that he is a level one because he is not, he is a very vicious brutal serial rapist,” said Danielle Tudor.



Now a victims’ advocate, Tudor was one of Gillmore's victims, raped inside her southeast Portland home in 1979, at the age of 17. She is one of nine female victims the so called “jogger rapist” admitted to attacking.

Due to the statute of limitation rules at the time, Gillmore was convicted of only one rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1986.



Now that Gillmore is close to serving his sentence, Crime Victims United of Oregon president Steve Doeel says Governor Kate Brown needs to issue an emergency, temporary rule that will reassess Gillmore as a high-risk sex offender. The legislature needs to fix a system that would give the convicted rapist a pass.



“Thirteen years we’re flailing around with no system to deal with these sex offenders,” said Doell, who added

RELATED: Woman's 1979 murder solved using DNA evidence, Portland police say

The parole board uses a system based on a ten-question form, to help decide the level of risk for a sex offender to re-offend. But Doell says the legislature passed a bill in 2013 to improve the system, and it's never been done.



“I’ve heard so many politicians say, ‘we’re all for protecting women and children and the community’ and my reply to that right now is your chance,” said Tudor.



It is an emotional issue for sexual assault victims, brought to a head with the pending release Gillmore, on December 16th.



“If that is our level one, I would really like to know what our level three is- because I can’t imagine anyone worse than Richard Gillmore,” said Tudor.



KGW spoke with the executive director of Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Dylan Arthur. Arthur expressed empathy for victims. But he also said the Static 99 risk assessment tool Oregon is currently using is used widely across the country and worldwide.



Arthur also said Gillmore will be on post-prison supervision until 2034, and risk level status does not determine how much scrutiny he will be under by parole officers.

