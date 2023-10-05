x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man and woman sentenced for murdering Clark County Sheriff's Sergeant Jeremy Brown

Guillermo Raya Leon was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Misty Raya will serve 25 years for second-degree murder.
Credit: KGW
Guillermo Raya Leon was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Oct. 5 for murdering Clackamas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown in 2021.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Two people convicted in the 2021 murder of Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown were sentenced Thursday morning.

A judge sentenced Guillermo Raya Leon to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder in late September. 

His sister-in-law, Misty Raya, made a plea deal with the state and was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder.

On July 23, 2021, Sgt. Brown was conducting surveillance in a gun trafficking case at a Vancouver apartment complex. Prosecutors said Guillermo Raya Leon snuck up on Sgt. Brown and shot him while he sat in an unmarked vehicle. Sgt. Brown, a 15-year veteran with the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), later died at the hospital.

During his time at CCSO, the 46-year-old Brown worked as a corrections deputy and a patrol deputy, and had been assigned to work as a detective.

Credit: Family of Jeremy Brown
Clark County Detective Sergeant Jeremy Brown

Prosecutors said Misty Raya was the one who initiated a large gun theft and resale scheme. CCSO had a warrant to arrest Raya in connection to a string of burglaries in June 2021 at a public storage unit. Court documents also identified Guillermo Raya Leon as an accomplice in the break-in and theft of dozens of firearms and thousands of ammunition rounds.

In late August, getaway driver Abran Raya Leon, Misty Raya's husband, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting and sentenced to 350 months in prison.

Related Articles

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 

Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here 

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here 

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections

More Videos

In Other News

Public health approach to gun violence centered in OHSU discussions

Before You Leave, Check This Out