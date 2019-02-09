KEIZER, Ore. — Family and friends of a Salem woman who was shot and killed on August 18 are still searching for answers two weeks after her death.

Loved ones of 40-year-old Jennifer Black gathered at River Road City Park in Keizer to celebrate the woman they call a spitfire. They are keeping her name and memory alive in hopes of finding her killer.

Around 1:30 a.m. on August 18, Black and a man were shot outside Pine Street Pub in Salem. The man survived but Black did not. Police searched the area and couldn't find a suspect.

"We don’t want Jenny’s name to go away. We need it to stay alive," Black’s friend Jeri Towry said. "We have questions. We want to know, and we want justice."

Without a suspect in custody, Black’s family and friends are left waiting for answers as to why.

"How did this happen? How do we as a society allow this to happen?" Black’s mother, Chrstine Mayou, said.

Black's death has been especially difficult for Mayou. The two had become estranged over the years. Black had struggled with addiction, according to Towry, but she was working to overcome those issues. Mayou hoped they'd be able to reconnect soon.

"We just miss her terribly. She had challenges in life, and we had some communication issues and we weren't able to resolve them. And that was really hard," Mayou said. "And yet we know from her friends that she was on her way to doing that."

Someone with a gun took that possible reunification away from Mayou. That person took a mother away from Black’s two children. They stole a fiery friend from all the people gathered at Black’s celebration of life Sunday.

Now, they are left with only memories and unanswered questions. Questions they hope investigators will soon be able to answer.

"It’s been really difficult for our family. We would like to know why she was killed. We would like to know who killed her, and we would like to see them face justice," Mayou said.

Salem police told KGW the investigation is active and ongoing but couldn't release any new details at this time.

If you have any information on the August 18 shooting outside Pine Street Pub, please call police at 503-588-6123.