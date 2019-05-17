PORTLAND, Ore. — Dispatch audio recordings captured the moment Salem police officer Michelle Pratt was shot during a traffic stop on Highland Avenue NE Tuesday evening.
Officer Pratt: “If I could have a second unit, passenger getting out.”
At that moment, police say the suspect, Jaime Jimenez, was getting out of his van. Seconds later, police said he fired his gun.
Dispatch: “Code 9, shots fired, officer hit. Highland and Fifth Street Northeast.”
Officer Pratt: “I've been hit multiple times. Vehicle just took off northbound. I need medics, code 3.”
Pratt, a 7-year veteran with Salem police, was shot three times. With backup and medics on the way, the recordings captured Pratt describing how she gave herself first aid.
Officer Pratt: “I'm applying a tourniquet on my leg...also hit in the left arm, and then once in my vest.”
Pratt survived and has since gone home from the hospital.
Jimenez appeared in court on Thursday. He faces several charges, including attempted aggravated murder, and is being held on $200,000 bail. Amanda Cayetano is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and hindering prosecution.
Salem Police Chief Jerry Moore released a statement on Thursday.
"Michelle's professionalism and courage were demonstrated by her quick reaction to the suspect's attack… we know that in policing there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop—and yet, everyday our officers put on their uniform and protect this community no matter the call."