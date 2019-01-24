PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting in downtown Portland where two people were injured.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, near West Burnside and Park Avenue. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

"This guy, he's about 5-foot-5, came up and pulled out this .45. It was a big ole pistol. He shot three times and then ran way. It was pretty ruthless. It was scary," a witness told KGW.

Portland police said they obtained various descriptions of people running from the scene. Investigators are working to determine a suspect. Officials are working to search for the people involved, witnesses and victims.

Police have not determined what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503-823-3333.

Downtown streets were reopened by 5:20 p.m.

