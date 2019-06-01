“It was disappointing," Gary Standish said.

That’s the reaction of Standish, one of the owners of The Yard Food Park.

Five carts were vandalized by someone early Friday morning. A man wearing a hoodie was seen on surveillance video walking through the food cart pod. The owners think he cut electrical wires to the carts most likely to sell for scrap. They believe he got about 10 feet of copper wire he would be able to sell.



“The fix is $2,000,” Gary Standish, The Food Yard Park, said. “But, they probably got about $30 for what they took.”



The Food Yard Park food cart pod is new to Salem. They were getting ready for their grand opening party on Saturday.

The food cart owners in the area consider this an ideal place for them and won't let what happened slow them down.



“It’s just like any other city. Somebody is a fool who is going to make a mistake,” Samuel Carpio of Ma’s Funnel Cakes said. “You have to take the good with the bad.



The owners say they are going to add more cameras to the park and technology that will notify them if someone does enter the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Salem police.