Investigators ask for information after Hubbard woman dies from 'blunt force trauma'

HUBBARD, Oregon — A woman from Hubbard died Sunday of “blunt force trauma” and deputies are now asking for help to figure out what happened.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies and ambulances responded to a welfare check in Wilsonville, near Southwest Town Center Loop West and Southwest Wilsonville Road.

When they got there, they found 38-year-old Kristi L. Dumont severely injured. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she eventually died.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or had contact with Dumont. They say she was known to frequently visit Wilsonville, and on Saturday night was seen around the Southwest Town Center Loop area.