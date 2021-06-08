Investigation underway after body found at Salem hotel

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police officers found a body at a motel Tuesday morning while responding to a shooting call.
According to the police department, officers went to the Capital Inn & Suites on Fisher Road NE at 3:30 a.m. after a call came in reporting a shooting. Officers found one person dead when they arrived. They haven't released any other details about the victim.
No information is available yet on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department's tip line at 503-588-8477.