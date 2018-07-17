UPDATE: Kelso police found Huigens hiding behind a house Tuesday afternoon. He is back in custody.

Original story below.

KELSO, Wash. – A Cowlitz County inmate walked away from a work crew in Kelso on Tuesday morning.

Monte E. Huigens, 36, was last seen near the Hall of Justice around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Monte E. Huigens

Huigens was in custody for domestic violence, a restraining order violation and assault, deputies said. The sheriff’s office is working to notify the victim of his escape.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Huigens, but said he shaved his head after the photo was taken.

Huigens is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with stripes and red Jordan brand shoes.

Anyone who sees Huigens should call 911, deputies say.

© 2018 KGW