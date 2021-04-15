Shooter at Indianapolis FedEx building shot multiple victims, took own life

Police said they found multiple people shot at the scene and were taken to several hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident at the FedEx building at 8951 Mirabel Rd near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police said they found multiple people shot at the scene and were taken to several hospitals.

A witness told 13News he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots. He said looked up and saw a gunman and ducked down when he heard several more shots. The shooting witness said when he ran out of the building, he saw one person who was injured on the ground and not moving.

Police said the shooter took his own life.

If you have a loved one that was working at the facility, IMPD asked that you report to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd.

Indiana State Police shut down I-70 near the airport but it has been reopened.