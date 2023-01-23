Pullman police interviewed Bryan Kohberger for job months before Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger had an online interview with Pullman's chief of police in April 2022, months before he allegedly murdered four students in Idaho.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5.

Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety and interviewed with Gary Jenkins, who then was Pullman's chief of police. The purpose of the position was "to support each agency through data management and analysis, and to position them for success when they seek external funding."

Among the public records reviewed by KING 5 was an email Kohberger sent to Jenkins on April 12, thanking him for the opportunity to interview for the position.

"Chief Jenkins," the email began, "It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety. I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan."

The interviews for the position were all conducted online, and the position was set to begin in August.

Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. He was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, and Kohberger's trial is expected to begin in June.

Jake Opgenorth was sworn in as the new chief of police in Pullman on Aug. 13, 2022.